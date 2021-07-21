Video shows suspect snatching woman’s bag in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery with bodily force.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 22, at around 9:00 a.m., in the 4100 block of Amir Street, in Houston.

She told officers she was unlocking her gate when an unknown male suddenly approached her from behind and grabbed her bag, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. Once the suspect had the complainant’s bag, he ran to the driver’s side of a green Kia Soul and fled the scene.

The robbery suspect is described as a male in his 30′s, standing 5′2 and weighing 150 pounds. During the robbery, he wore blue jeans with a blue and white striped shirt. The suspect vehicle is described as a green Kia Soul.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.