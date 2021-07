Wife charged with murder after shooting husband, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A woman has been charged with murder after her husband was found dead in a Missouri City home Tuesday.

Police said the woman shot her husband at a residence located at 1010 Americana Dr.

According to investigators, there was a disturbance between the couple and the woman shot the victim. Police said he later died at the hospital.

Investigators said they are not releasing the victim’s name until his family has been notified.