Video: Woman believes she was targeted after thief bashes her car window, steals purse

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a suspect who they said smashed a woman’s passenger side window and stole her purse while she was inside the vehicle.

As if that wasn’t enough, the woman believes she was followed to the location on Westheimer Road back in April after leaving a nearby bank.

“Oh, I was scared,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “The next like two days afterward, I didn’t even have the energy to do anything.”

Police released a video taken from a camera inside the woman’s vehicle that shows a man dressed in gray approaching her car.

“I definitely think that they thought I cashed out money, so that’s why they [were] following me,” the woman said.

Instead, the woman said she had just made a deposit at the bank.

“Just imagine if she didn’t have that video,” said Danny Tran, owner of HTX Dash Cams.

Tran said a front and back camera, including equipment and installation, can cost between a few hundred or up to $800, depending on the type.

If you don’t want to go that route, you can also find a camera online to install yourself for around $100.

“You now know that if something happens, you have video proof that you were in the right and you weren’t doing wrong,” Tran said.

As for the robbery, the victim’s husband wants justice.

“I hope that the police will finally catch these people and make an example of them,” the woman’s husband said.

Police said the suspect jumped into the back of a black Cadillac with paper plates and took off.