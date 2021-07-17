HPD: Man struck, killed while checking flat tire on freeway

HOUSTON – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight after he stopped on a freeway to check a flat tire, Houston police said.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, southwest patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Stella Link Road and the S Loop West Freeway in response to reports of a major wreck.

Once at the scene, units located a man deceased on the freeway.

A preliminary investigation determined the man had been driving his vehicle on the freeway when he realized he had a flat tire. At some point he stopped in one of the main lanes of the freeway and got out of his vehicle. He was subsequently hit by another vehicle driving down the freeway.

The striking driver did stop. Officers determined the driver was not intoxicated and said they do not anticipate the driver will face any charges.

The victim’s identity has not yet been determined.