VIDEO: Michigan business owner drags man out of barbershop after tracking down her stolen Mercedes

HOUSTON – A Michigan business owner tracked down a car that was stolen from her and then took matters into her own hands, dragging the man she believed took the vehicle from a barbershop chair reportedly by his dreadlocks.

Bianca Chambers shares the Mercedes-Benz with her boyfriend, WDIV reported. When the car went missing she posted about it on social media tracked it down for three days through tips about where it had been.

Chambers called police each time she found it, but the thief kept getting away, she told WDIV. On Wednesday, she found the vehicle and slashed all four tires and confronted the person who had been driving it.

Watch the WDIV report.

A video shows the confrontation that took place between her and the teen accused of stealing her car.

“You will never steal from me again,” Chambers told WDIV regarding the thief. “You’re gonna stop stealing people’s cars.”

She said she found the man on an article WDIV posted and that he is wanted for another car theft.

The teen accused of stealing her car said he will not press charges against Chambers for the physical altercation.

Read the full story from WDIV here.