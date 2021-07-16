Houston Rodeo’s Calf Scramble gets an upgrade for 2022: Here’s what to expect

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced on Thursday that its Calf Scramble event is getting an upgrade.

“Super Scramble,” which will debut on Saturday, March 19, 2022 -- is an extension of the event. It will invite the 19 “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous 19 Calf Scramble performances to participate in the event.

The 19 scramblers will attempt to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance.

Super Scramble Cash Prizes Payout:

• First catch: $10,000

• Second catch: $6,000

• Third catch: $4,000

• All remaining catchers: $2,000

• Non-catchers: $1,000

• Total purse for Super Scramble performance: $42,000

Cash prizes will be distributed to winners upon completing their calf scramble project and returning to the show the following year.

The Calf Scramble takes place after the rodeo in NRG Stadium. Texas 4-H and Future Farmers of America member students try to catch calves in the event. Each student who successfully catches a calf is awarded a $1,750 certificate to purchase a registered beef heifer or market steer to show at the rodeo the following year. Returning as an exhibitor, the student shows in a special competition with other calf scramble contest winners. Students receive a $500 bonus if program requirements are fulfilled throughout the year.

For more information on the Calf Scramble, go here.