Nimue, lion at Houston Zoo, has died

Nimue, one of the Houston Zoo’s female lions, died Saturday morning, the Houston Zoo announced.

Saturday morning animal care professionals found the 12-year-old cat unexpectedly unresponsive and observed that a surgery incision had opened. Nimue had undergone surgery in early July to remove bone fragments stuck in her gastrointestinal tract.

Despite emergency intervention by the Zoo’s veterinary team, Nimue’s condition was severe, and the team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the big cat, according to a release.

“It is never an easy decision to euthanize an animal, but it is one we make with the animal’s well-being as the top priority,” said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. “With world-class animal keepers, five incredible veterinarians, and a complete veterinary clinic, our animals receive the best care possible, and that includes end-of-life decisions.”

Ad

Nimue and her sisters, Uzima and Mattie, have been at the Houston Zoo for more than ten years.

The zoo described Nimue as very energetic, especially when it came to interacting with her keepers.

“Our team of keepers who have spent more than a decade caring and bonding with this incredible animal are grieving this loss, and we support them through this sad time,” said Avendano.