HPD: Man dead after shooting in northeast Houston

An image released by Houston police of the shooting scene in the 3200 block of Wayne on July 7, 2021.

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Wayne.

HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said two men got into argument that escalated and both men pulled out guns and one man shot the other man, who is dead. The shooter called police and turned himself in. He is claiming self-defense, according to HPD.

