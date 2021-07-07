4 arrested, accused of causing $15,000 worth of damage to country club, authorities say

LA GRANGE, Texas – Four men have been arrested in connection with thousands of dollars worth of damages caused to a Fayette County country club golf course.

According to authorities, the incident happened on May 25 at the Frisch Auf! Valley Country Club Golf Course in La Grange.

Officials said Brandon Hutchison, 20, Blaine McCoy, 24, Patrick Machala, 35 and Cody Polasek, 32, had been at a local bar, and eventually ended up at the golf course, where they drove around on the green causing $15,000 in damages.

Investigators said they worked for weeks by checking cameras, and interviewing people before discovering a 2006 Ford Mustang and a 2017 Chevrolet Pickup was connected to the damages.

The vehicles were connected to the four men who were taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

See images of the damage below:

Damage caused to Frisch Auf! Valley Country Club Golf Course. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Damage caused to Frisch Auf! Valley Country Club Golf Course. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)