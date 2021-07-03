HCSO: Driver killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash in west Harris County

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash located in the 6100 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a woman was driving a black, 2011 Hyundai Sonata in a northbound lane. A male passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver failed to stay in a single lane, lost control, crossed over a raised median, and struck a crosswalk signal at the intersection of Barker Cypress Road and Brenwood Drive, according to investigators.

Paramedics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.