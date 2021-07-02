Facebook is testing a prompt asking users if they’re worried their friend is ‘showing extremism’

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook's recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company's own policies in Myanmar even though the social media giant says its treating the situation there as an emergency following February's military coup, a new report by the rights group Global Witness has found. A month after the military seized power in Myanmar and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook's algorithms were still prompting users to view and like pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said in the report, published late Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Worried that a friend on Facebook may be posting “extremist” content?

The social media company is testing a prompt that asks users if they’re worried if someone they know might be becoming an extremist, CNN reported.

Facebook said it is all part of a test they’re running to combat violent extremism, which is defined as violent groups who try to manipulate your anger and disappointment.

It’s a way to provide resources and support to people on the site who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, said Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook.

The alert went live Thursday, which says, “We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support,” which users will then be redirected to a support page.