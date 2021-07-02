Facebook is testing a prompt asking users if they’re worried their friend is ‘showing extremism’

Worried that a friend on Facebook may be posting “extremist” content?
The social media company is testing a prompt that asks users if they’re worried if someone they know might be becoming an extremist, CNN reported.
Facebook said it is all part of a test they’re running to combat violent extremism, which is defined as violent groups who try to manipulate your anger and disappointment.
It’s a way to provide resources and support to people on the site who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, said Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook.
The alert went live Thursday, which says, “We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support,” which users will then be redirected to a support page.