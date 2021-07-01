Search for suspect accused of shooting brother at home in southwest Houston

Rondell Darrell Allen, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after being accused of shooting his brother twice Tuesday at a home in southwest Houston.

Rondell Darrell Allen, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Chennault Road.

Police said a family member at the home heard gunshots and saw Allen holding a gun and leaving the hallway of his brother’s room. Police said the witness chased Allen outside of the home and the suspect pointed the gun at him but the weapon jammed. Police said the family member ran back inside the home to avoid being shot.

Police said the family member checked on the brother and saw that he had been shot in the buttocks and left leg. Allen was seen running from the home and has been on the run.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.