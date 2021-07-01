Partly Cloudy icon
HISD superintendent posts introduction on his first day

Millard House II
Millard House II (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II shared a video on social media Thursday on what he said is his first day in the role.

The Houston Independent School District unanimously approved House as their new superintendent on June 14.

House’s video that runs just over a minute and is scored with dramatic video underneath his remarks ends with “let’s get started, let’s dream big, let’s go HISD.”

What do you think about House’s introduction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

