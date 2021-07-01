HISD superintendent posts introduction on his first day

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II shared a video on social media Thursday on what he said is his first day in the role.

The Houston Independent School District unanimously approved House as their new superintendent on June 14.

House’s video that runs just over a minute and is scored with dramatic video underneath his remarks ends with “let’s get started, let’s dream big, let’s go HISD.”

Hello! I am Millard House, and today is my first official day as the new superintendent of @HoustonISD! @DrGrenitaLathan: Thank you for your years of service with #HISD.



Students, parents, and members of @TeamHISD: I cannot wait to build a bright future, together. pic.twitter.com/CckqAuYbea — Millard House (@HISDSupe) July 1, 2021

