1 dead following shooting at north west Houston home

One person is dead after being shot outside of a home in north Harris County, authorities said,

HOUSTON – One person is dead after being shot outside of a home in north Harris County, authorities said,

The shooting happened around 2:53 a.m. at a home on Braewin Court near Dawn Meadows Drive, authorities said.

Authorities said they got a call about a gun that had gone off at the home. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the home’s doorway.

The man’s injuries were so severe, Life Flight was called to take him to a hospital, but due to weather, the helicopter had to be grounded, authorities said. The man did make it to a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Authorities said information is limited but they are working to learn more.

“We don’t have a motive at this point what occurred before the shooting,” said Lt. Cedric Cook with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We have several people that may have been witnesses we are going to wait for our investigators to get here so they can talk to them.”

Ad

One other person was found at the same location with a laceration, but authorities said it was not related to the shooting.

Authorities are still working to figure out how the man is connected to the house. Investigators said they are searching for a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).