HCSO: Couple killed in apparent murder-suicide at Harris County mobile home park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man and woman are dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide at a mobile home park home in Harris County.

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Redwood Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 11600 block of Palo Verde Drive, in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the couple’s 21-year-old son. The 21-year-old, along with his 11-year-old brother and a 15-year-old friend, were home when the shooting occurred. He told deputies his parents had been arguing. When he heard gunshots, he went into their bedroom and found them both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A gun was found in the bedroom.

Investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Sgt. Ben Beall said deputies had been called to the home in the past. In April, One of the couple’s sons reported an assault at the residence. The mother talked with deputies and refused to identify her husband and said that no physical assault had happened, stating that they had only been arguing.