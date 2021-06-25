George Floyd’s sister reacts to Derek Chauvin’s sentencing; See her response and what others are saying

HOUSTON – George Floyd’s sister has weighed in on the sentencing of Derek Chauvin.
Bridgett Floyd, founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, released this statement after Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years:
“The sentence handed down today to the Minneapolis police officer who killed my brother George Floyd shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously. However, we have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and Brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country.
Our focus at the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will now move to building support to ensure that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act becomes law and brings with it the hope for the substantive change that we need so desperately in this country.
We will keep George’s memory alive by ensuring high school students and law school students have every opportunity to succeed by providing much-needed scholarships and other financial assistance. We will honor George’s commitment to those less fortunate by providing acts of service and support in communities around the country.
These efforts will take resources, however, so we will continue to work to secure financial commitments from many of the corporate entities who were so vocal about providing support for racial diversity and equality following my brother’s death.
Our work at the George Floyd Memorial Foundation has only just begun because the fight for justice is far from over.”
Here are some of the reactions that caught our attention on social media since the sentencing in Minneapolis:
22.5 years? That’s it? George Floyd got lynched in broad DAYLIGHT pleading for his life for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and Chauvin only got 22.5 years? The justice system is ridiculous. This isn’t even taking into considering time off for good behavior..— g (@raven__briscoe) June 25, 2021
Not sure if they had a measurable impact (there were written statements as well after all).— Jakob 😷🏳️🌈 (@Jakob_Blub) June 25, 2021
But neither Chauvin nor his mother showed any remorse at all. His mother didn't even mention Floyd or his family. So if they had an impact, I really don't think in Chauvin's favor.
Only 22.5 years for Chauvin... Who is the real thug? Enjoy those years though #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #DerekChauvinSentencing pic.twitter.com/Vre3qMpVxj— Lady Whistledown Reporting (@Juana4ev) June 25, 2021
I dont know what was worse - listening to her rambling about "poor me," or Chauvin's cryptic 4 sentences. Neither one showed remorse - looks like her favorite son takes after her.— Pitter Patter (@Private_Times01) June 25, 2021
So, 22.5. My bet would have been on 20, but fine. Not maxing Chauvin is smart if you, Judge Cahill, want your sentence to stick So okay.— bmaz (@bmaz) June 25, 2021
They only gave Derek Chauvin 22.5 years for killing George Floyd?! Justice has not been served at all. Shit not right at all.— Bior Flowers 🌺 (@_ChillAzzCanBe) June 25, 2021
22 years in prison won't bring George Floyd back, it won't erase pain, however, it is deserved justice. Mr. Chauvin now has a very, very long time to reflect on this: George's life matters, even now, and Mr. Chauvin's no longer does. He is now a footnote to history. #BLM— The Demon who has Ted Cruz's missing masculinity (@TheKrimzonDemon) June 25, 2021
The Floyd family pushed for the maximum, 30. Chauvin's attorney asked for probation plus time served! Probation for murder? #ChauvinGets22Years— RobinRadlauer-Cramer (@robradreads) June 25, 2021
