Amazon expands Houston Tech Hub: These are some of the jobs you can apply for as retail giant adds 150 new jobs

Amazon announced Thursday plans to expand its Tech Hub in Houston, which will create more than 150 corporate and tech jobs in the city.

Amazon has signed a lease for a 26,000-square-foot mixed-use office space located in CityCentre, which is expected to be open for employees in early 2022.

“Thanks to Houston’s incredible talent pipeline, we’re able to bring 150 new jobs to the city, on top of the more than 300 technology and corporate roles we’ve already created,” said Scott Bends, site lead for Amazon’s Houston Tech Hub. “We’re excited to continue working with the community and local leaders as we invest in Houston, bringing more jobs and new economic opportunity to the area.”

According to a media release, the 150 new roles will support the growing Amazon Web Services team and include positions such as cloud application architects, software development engineers for energy solutions, principal data scientists, and more.

There are currently more than 75 corporate and tech roles available at Amazon’s Houston Tech Hub. Those interested can apply at amazon.jobs.