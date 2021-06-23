Ask 2: Claudette hit us in July 2003. How can there be another hurricane with the same name?

Are you ready for a hurricane? Read through this checklist compiled by CNN to make sure you're ready before a storm hits your neighborhood.

Question: Claudette hit us in July 2003. How can there be another hurricane with the same name?

Answer: The World Meteorological Organization decides which names will be retired based on amount of damage, number of fatalities and just how “memorable” the storm is. It’s a totally subjective decision. So not all storm names are retired. For instance, Imelda from 2019 remains on the list, as does Claudette!

