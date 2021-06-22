Amber Alert issued for 2 children believed to be abducted from Dallas by homicide suspect, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Seven Jeter, 2, and Curtis Jeter, 4, who were believed to be abducted by 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, from Dallas, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were believed to be abducted from Dallas, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the children were last seen in the 5900 block of Highland Village Dr. at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Seven Jeter, 2, was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front and Curtis Jeter, 4, was last seen wearing a white/blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit, according to officials.

It is believed Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, a suspect in a homicide, has possession of Seven and Curtis. Seven and Curtis are believed to be in danger and need assistance.

Anyone with information on the children and suspect whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case number 109886-2021.