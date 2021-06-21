Hit-and-run driver, passenger killed in rollover crash after fleeing scene of another crash, police say

HOUSTON – A hit-and-run driver and a passenger were killed in a rollover crash as the driver was fleeing the first crash scene in Harris County, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Police are investigating the fatal crash that was reported on June 18 in the 97000 block of Tanner Road around 10:20 p.m.

Police said a woman told investigators that a man and woman in a black Lexus 350 rear-ended her vehicle and then attempted to flee the scene. Police said the woman followed the Lexus in her vehicle on Highway 290 and Fairbanks North Houston as she called 911. Police said the Lexus continued driving until she saw the vehicle rollover and crash on Tanner Road.

Police said the man and woman were ejected from the Lexus and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said investigators believe the man was the driver of the Lexus.

No identities have been released.

The crash is still under investigation.