HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Authorities need help identifying man who kidnapped, robbed 16-year-old in north Harris County

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believed kidnapped and robbed a 16-year-old boy in north Harris County.

On June 4, deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping and robbery in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive around 12 a.m.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM machine before the suspect stole his gray 2009 Civic.

The DPS office released images of a possible suspect in hopes of identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is asked to call Texas DPS or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.