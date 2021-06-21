Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Authorities need help identifying man who kidnapped, robbed 16-year-old in north Harris County

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
Crime
,
Local
,
Harris County
16-year-old allegedly kidnapped, robbed in north Harris County.
16-year-old allegedly kidnapped, robbed in north Harris County. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believed kidnapped and robbed a 16-year-old boy in north Harris County.

On June 4, deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping and robbery in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive around 12 a.m.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM machine before the suspect stole his gray 2009 Civic.

The DPS office released images of a possible suspect in hopes of identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is asked to call Texas DPS or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: