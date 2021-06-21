HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Authorities need help identifying man who kidnapped, robbed 16-year-old in north Harris County

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believed kidnapped and robbed a 16-year-old boy in north Harris County.
On June 4, deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping and robbery in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive around 12 a.m.
Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM machine before the suspect stole his gray 2009 Civic.
The DPS office released images of a possible suspect in hopes of identifying the man.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is asked to call Texas DPS or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
DPS Special Agents and @HCSOTexas need your help identifying a man who kidnapped a 16-year-old at gunpoint, ABT 12 a.m. on 6/4 in Harris County, forcing him to withdraw money from a #Houston ATM then stealing the victim’s gray 2009 Civic.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 21, 2021
Pictures from 5700 block of Antoine Dr. pic.twitter.com/iFzIacOn2q