3 shootings involving teens breakout across Houston area

HOUSTON – Police said multiple teens were involved in three separate shootings across the Houston area between Sunday and Monday.

“I thought it was a video game and I heard 20 rounds of shots and I looked out the window and there was a shootout,” said neighbor, Quag Nguyen.

Nguyen says that’s when he saw dozens of people running down the street in both directions.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say there was a party on the 14000 block of Maximos in Alief overnight.

There was some sort of fight and shots rang out, deputies said. A 17-year-old was hit in the backside and a 19-year-old was shot in the stomach. Investigators say three juveniles took off running in a car and led officers on a chase. They crashed the vehicle and took off running, investigators said.

“They have parties here on weekends and they kind of always end up like that,” said Nguyen.

In northeast Houston, there were horrific moments as shots were fired late Sunday night, which were caught on surveillance camera.

The owner tells KPRC 2 the 18-year-old woman ran for help into the home. She was treated and released from the hospital with a wound to her arm.

Investigators said just before 10 p.m. that woman, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were sitting in a car outside of the home when at least one person ran up to the car and started shooting. The 19-year-old was hit several times and died at the scene.

Over on the northwest side, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a 16-year-old shot a 14-year-old in the face. Deputies said the shooting possibly stemmed from a dispute over a girl. The 14-year-old is now recovering.

“There’s no reason for kids to be out 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. Parents, know who they’re running around with and there’s no reason to let them run around all night,” said a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators said they are still searching for shooters in two of the cases.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.