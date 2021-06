HOUSTON – A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HCSO deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Longview Street around 7:00 p.m.

Deputies said a man was found dead, and a black-colored Hummer was seeing fleeing from the scene.

No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.