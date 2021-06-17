Family pleads for answers after man severely injured during hit-and-run crash on I-45 in Spring

SPRING – A Spring-area family said they are desperate to find out who hit their son on an I-45 ramp and left him clinging for his life.

Police responded to the incident on I-45 and Sawdust in Spring on Saturday, June 12, around 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said 26-year-old Austin Ards was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway when the driver of a white Chevy or GMC work van hit him and kept going.

“Heartbreaking, devastation and disbelief. The hardest part is not knowing whether he’s going to pull through, and I guess the waiting,” said Austin’s mother, Amy.

The boy’s parents said it’s difficult not knowing who’s responsible for the hit-and-run that has left their son clinging for his life.

“His skull was cracked right above his ear and he’s got really bad brain damage and his left leg broke,” Austin’s father Jeffery said.

Investigator’s said the suspect’s vehicle has front-end damage and is missing the right-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call multi-city Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.