Roof collapses, causes significant damage to building on East Freeway following overnight storms

Roof collapses, causes significant damage to building on East Freeway

HOUSTON – Authorities believe a microburst caused significant damage to a building on the East Freeway Wednesday.

Investigators believe very powerful winds blew in the rollup doors and peeled back part of the roof, which ruptured the fire sprinkler system, causing pipes to burst and flood the warehouse.

The water-soaked ceiling in the office collapsed and the strong winds also sent some bricks flying and crashing into nearby cars in the parking lot.

Houston police responded after an alarm was triggered for water flow, then they requested assistance from the Houston Fire Department.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building when it all happened, so there are no injuries to report.