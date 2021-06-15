2 employees arrested after shooting, beating coworker accused of stealing from north Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – Two convenience store employees have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after police say they shot and assaulted another employee Monday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 3500 block of Mangum Road around 5: 30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet during a shooting inside of the convenience store.

The victim told police that there was some sort of altercation inside of the convenience store and he was grazed by a bullet.

When police went inside the convenience store to investigate, officers told KPRC 2 they found another man in the backroom of the store who had been shot in the leg and assaulted.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson said two employees thought another employee was stealing from the store and allegedly shot and beat him.

The two employees were arrested and the third employee was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the three employees are all possibly related and worked at the family-owned convenience store together.