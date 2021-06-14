HISD officially names Millard House new HISD superintendent

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District unanimously approved Millard House II as their new superintendent on Monday.

“I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” House said immediately upon receiving the 9-0 vote confirmation. “I don’t take it lightly. As I told the cabinet this morning, this work will be difficult, there will be tough decisions, but it’s worth our children. And whatever we have to do to ensure that our children have exactly what they need to be successful, which is that college and career readiness, we have to do.”

House comes to HISD after serving as the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Director of Schools in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was named TN Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year in early May and, later that same month, was named by HISD as its lone finalist for the superintendent position.

House succeeds former HISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan, who announced in March she would leave her post of three years for a superintendent job in Springfield, Missouri. HISD’s current board of trustees voted not to name Lathan the sole finalist during a meeting in November of 2020.