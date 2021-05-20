Houston ISD set to name superintendent finalist

HOUSTIB – HISD’S Board of Trustees is expected to announce a sole finalist for superintendent of schools on Friday, confirmed by the board president, Patricia Allen.

Allen told KPRC 2 a press conference is scheduled for Friday.

Sources confirm to KPRC 2 the board of trustees is going through the final stages of candidate interviews. An agenda for a board meeting scheduled for Thursday lists a discussion about naming a finalist or finalists for the job. Trustee members told KPRC 2 they could not speak officially on the selection process until a decision has been made.

Outgoing interim superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, announced in March she would leave her post of three years for a superintendent job in Springfield, Missouri. HISD’s current board of trustees voted not to name Lathan the sole finalist during a meeting in November of 2020, prompting concern from community leaders who condemned the move.

Cesar Espinoza, executive director of FIEL Houston, said the organization did not play a role in the selection process. Espinoza said he expected the board of trustees to include more community input.

“Right now it’s during a pandemic, but we definitely could have had digital town halls to see what the community wanted,” he said, adding some community concerns don’t make their way to trustee meetings because of a lack of trust, access, and other concerns.

“When we have in the past talked to board members or superintendent they have said we don’t hear from communities and the answer is of course you don’t because oftentimes people don’t know the process to come speak at a board meeting,” Espinoza said.

Other community leaders pushed the importance of better collaboration from elected officials – including HISD’s trustee board. Johnny Mata, from the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, agreed. Mata said spats among previous HISD trustee boards have slowed progress.