Teen focusing on graduation after being caught in crossfire at graduation practice at North Forest High School

HOUSTON – Joshua Geegan, 17, knows he is lucky to be alive.

The graduating senior was leaving graduation practice at HISD’s North Forest High School in northeast Houston when shots rang out around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

“I heard multiple gunshots while I was sitting in the parking lot with my friend in the school parking lot,” Geegan recalled.

Joshua had nothing to do with the shooting -- he doesn’t even know who fired the gun. He ducked but was unable to get totally out of the way.

RELATED: Teen detained after student shot in hand after North Forest High School graduation practice, police say

“I happened to get caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Ad

He was struck in the hand and is thankful he escaped with a non-fatal wound. His family is angry and relieved at the same time and can’t believe an act of violence could mar such a joyous occasion.

“He’s about to walk the stage and he’s been super excited about graduating and starting a new chapter of his life,” said cousin Giselle Geegan. “For somebody to be that dumb, senseless, insensitive to do that.”