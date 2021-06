An image shared on Facebook by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

HOUSTON – Deputies found human remains in a wooded area Wednesday in north Harris County, officials said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said there is a heavy police presence in the 22200 block of Willowgate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.

The scene is under an active investigation.