Brain health myths people commonly believe, tips for boosting your memory

HOUSTON – After a COVID-19 infection, many people are complaining about lingering symptoms of “brain fog.” It’s that sluggish, fuzzy feeling you get when you can’t think clearly, often felt while you’re sick.

Now, neurologist Dr. Desiree Thomas with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said it’s driving patients in with complaints about how to recover their brain function after an infection.

“The scan looks normal but yet they know their body is not back to where it was before,” Dr. Thomas explains the common frustration.

Her advice for this kind of brain function is to eat a healthy, diet, exercise and get the COVID vaccine. Although people who’ve had the virus have natural immunity, the vaccine is associated with improving long-hauler symptoms. The idea is, it gives a boost of antibodies needed to kick the last symptoms and restore the body to where it was before the infection.

While talking with patients, Dr. Thomas finds many believe myths about brain health that may actually impede our ability to prevent cognitive decline:

MYTHS ABOUT BRAIN HEALTH

1. If your memory is bad, there’s nothing you can do about it

“There are lots of things you can do about it,” Thomas said. “More and more we’re finding that your diet and exercise make a big difference. Although we would like to think there’s a pill or a magic pill we can take that’s going to make our memory better, that’s not always true, but we certainly can try to have a more healthy diet and we can exercise, and so those are things you can do to make your memory better.”