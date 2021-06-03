3 ways to support Houston Black-owned businesses during Juneteenth

HOUSTON – This year on Juneteenth, Houstonians will have several opportunities to Buy Black.

Local organizers have planned multiple pop-up markets that will feature Black-owned businesses across the city.

The events will also feature music, games, food, and other entertainment.

Here are 3 Houston pop-up markets to support Juneteenth:

Time: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Address: 2425 Emancipation Avenue

This is an outdoor celebration for family and friends in Third Ward. The event includes a Melanin Market, music, raffles, games, food and entertainment.