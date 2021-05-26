Howard University names College of Fine Arts after alumnus Chadwick Boseman

Howard University announced on Wednesday that it will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing, was the university’s commencement speaker in 2018. The actor known for starring roles in movies like “Black Panther,” “21 Bridges,” “Marshall,” and “42,” passed away last August at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

“When Chadwick Boseman returned to campus in 2018 to serve as our commencement speaker, he called Howard a magical place,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University’s President, Wednesday in a press release. “During his visit, I announced our plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts and he was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way.

“Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.”

Earlier this month, Howard University named alumna and actress Phylicia Rashad as the dean of the College of Fine Arts.

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” said Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, in the school’s press release. “The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”