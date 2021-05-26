‘He is an angel on Earth’: Travis Elementary parents organize fund to help beloved crossing guard

HOUSTON – Parents of Travis Elementary School have come together to help a beloved school crossing guard in his time of need.

John Davis, known by many as “Mr. Davis” has stood outside Travis Elementary just about every school day for more than a decade. After suffering from a serious medical emergency last week, the community has put together to help Davis and his family in his recovery.

Mr. Davis changed lives every time he crossed the street. Even with dozens of students coming through, he made each one, even parents feel special.

“Mr. Davis (is) the most beautiful, kind soul,” said Cindy Giesen, a Travis Elementary School parent.

Davis is known most for his welcoming smile and thoughtful demeanor. Parents said he took every chance every morning to bring joy and encouragement.

“He is an angel on Earth. He has taught me so many valuable lessons, such as, it doesn’t matter where you are; you can make a difference,” Giesen said. “Using his gift of connecting with people, he would greet parents and students, making them smile.”

“‘You’re doing good?’ ‘Hey! I’m so glad it’s Friday!’” Giesen said as she smiled.

She said Davis teaches students humanity.