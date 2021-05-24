Walmart releases statement after multiple people report receiving email from retailer containing racial slur

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has received a statement from Walmart after multiple people reported to us via email and on social media that they had received an email appearing to be from the mega-retailer with a racial slur included in it.

Here is the statement from Walmart:

We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.

KPRC 2 viewers shared images of the messages, which they received from the email address help@walmart.com.

Here are versions of those messages, as submitted to KPRC 2, with the slurs and email address -- for privacy reasons -- removed.

A screen capture of an email, as collected on May 24, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2 has asked Walmart how many people received the email with the racial slurs. We also asked if the company knows from where all the email addresses that were targeted in this incident originated. We will update this article if we receive any new information from Walmart.