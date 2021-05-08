Search called off for 2 missing boaters in Lake Conroe

LAKE CONROE – Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has called off a search for two boaters who went missing in Lake Conroe Friday evening.

Montgomery County Pct. 1 Captain Joe Sclider said five people went out on a boat in Lake Conroe to enjoy the sunset when a 26-year-old woman fell into the water. Her boyfriend jumped in to save her, according to Sclider. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.

Sclider said a nearby boat was able to rescue one of the three people in the water, but the two others remain missing.

Officials said none of the three boaters knew how to swim or was wearing life jackets.

Investigators said the search will resume on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.