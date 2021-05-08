It’s all about mom: This is what Houstonians are planning for their mom this year

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers across the Houston area.

HOUSTON – Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers across the Houston area.

With many people being vaccinated, some families will bring together multiple generations for the first time in about a year.

KPRC 2 asked our Facebook followers about their plans for the special day, and we received so many fun activities and traditions. Among other things, Houstonians said they planned to go to church, enjoy a good meal or BBQ, go fishing and attend a gun safety class.

Those whose mothers have passed, some even to COVID-19, shared messages about celebrating your mother while they’re alive. Many said they set to visit their graves and leave followers.

Here are some of the Facebook responses:

Roxanne Vega said, “We had an early lunch today...We celebrated 4 Generations... My Mom, Myself, My Daughter (her 1st Mother’s Day), and my granddaughter. Tomorrow I’ll be enjoying lunch with all my babies.”

Lydia Heitsche said, “Spend times together as a whole family again! Now that we are all fully vaccinated we can feel more comfortable and safe with enjoying our time together in person!”

Ad

Linda Suarez said, “We are all vaccinated! Yayy! Having a small family gathering with a BBQ. Looking forward to seeing son and daughter and their spouses.”

Ad

Ad