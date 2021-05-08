Bond set at total of $90,000 for man accused of ramming vehicle into crowd, killing his mother

HOUSTON – The man accused of ramming his vehicle into a group of people at a Katy restaurant and killing his mother appeared before a judge Saturday.

Homero Lopez is facing several charges in connection with the crime. Authorities said there were seven or eight people arguing in the parking lot of Pinchy’s Tex-Mex when Lopez rammed into the group, killing his mother, 35-year-old Crystal Gómez, and injuring multiple others.

According to authorities, Lopez fled the scene but later returned and was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid and one count of murder.

The 20-year-old appeared before a judge just before 1 a.m. where the judge ruled that his case did have probable cause to move forward after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the court hearing, the judge set a bond of $40,000 for both failure to render aid charges and $50,000 for the murder charge.

Lopez must also surrender his passport if he has one and his travel is restricted to Harris County or nearby counties. He will also have to wear a GPS monitor and will have a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.