Suspect captured on camera stealing package from Pasadena on April 27, 2021, according Pasadena Police Department.

PASADENA, Texas – Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect seen stealing a package from a Pasadena home on April 27, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The theft was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oaks Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Dollagary at 713-475-7889.

Watch the full video here.