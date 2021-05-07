Here are the do’s and don’ts when it comes to saving money on car insurance

HOUSTON – Everyone wants to save as much money as they can when it comes to shopping for car insurance. But do you know enough about it to ask an agent the right questions? Or what top factors insurance companies consider to get you the best coverage? What you don’t know could hurt you and your wallet big time.

Here are some very common do’s and don’ts when it comes to car insurance coverage, and you may be surprised.

Houston-area independent insurance agent Chris Mims says many people may not even have enough knowledge about the topic to get the best rates.

One big misconception, he says, is the “name your price tool.”

You can name your price, but at what cost?

“The question I typically ask is, ‘If I were to sue you, how much could I get from you?’ And then they start to think,” says Chris Mims, or Mims Integra Insurance.

“A lot of people run around with minimum liability which is only like $30,000.00 and if you hurt somebody really bad, that $30,000 is gone really quick,” added Mims.

Mims says insurance companies also look at how often you file claims.