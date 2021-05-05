Customers say several storage units ransacked by thieves after facility abandoned

HOUSTON – One Houston area woman is upset after she said her storage unit was ransacked by thieves who stole many of her valuable items.

Lorena Saavedra is dealing with a huge mess.

The northwest Harris County woman is sifting through what is left in her storage unit after thieves broke in and took valuable items like laptops, jewelry and a television.

“It breaks my heart that I work hard for all the things that I have,” Saavedra said. “It’s really sad that people just come in here and just take it.”

Several other people also complained about their storage units being broken into at the Great Value Storage in northwest Harris County.

Eight storage units were ransacked at the storage facility, which is located in the 14300 block of Tomball Parkway.

“I actually trusted this facility to take care of my belongings,” Saavedra said. “But all they did was give me a big run around.”

KPRC 2 News tried reaching the managers of this facility, but the office was closed and no one returned our calls.