This is the new line of scratch-off tickets Texans can play

HOUSTON – Texas Lottery players can play the Gems 7s brand of scratch-off ticket games starting Monday.

Four games are available at various price points and contains more than $261.3 million in total cash prizes, including top cash prizes ranging from $7,000 to $1 million, according to the lottery.

The games will be available where Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.

These are games and what you can win:

Diamond White 7s is at the $20 price point with 30 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket. The game offers more than $129.6 million in total cash prizes, including four $1 million top prizes.

Ruby Red 7s has more than $75.5 million in cash prizes throughout the game, including five top prizes worth $500,000. The $10 game features 25 chances to win a cash prize on each ticket.

At the $5 price point, Emerald Green 7s offers 20 chances to win on every ticket. This game contains more than $46.5 million in total cash prizes, including four $200,000 top prizes.

For only $1, Sapphire Blue 7s has five chances to win a cash prize, totaling more than $9.7 million, including 15 top prizes worth $7,000.

If you play, what you need to know:

Gems 7s players that enter non-winning tickets into the Gems 7s Promotional Second-Chance Drawings through their Luck Zone accounts will receive a number of entries based on the price point of the entered ticket— e.g., a $20 Diamond White 7s ticket earns the player 20 entries in the drawing, a $1 Sapphire Blue 7s ticket earns the player one entry in the drawing, etc. The entry deadlines for the first four separate second-chance drawings are: June 4, July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3. The entry deadline for the fifth drawing will be scheduled once the end-of-game dates for the games are determined by the Texas Lottery.

Each of the five drawings involve a preliminary drawing that will select 4,000 winners for a $100 cash prize plus an entry into a secondary drawing. Each of the five secondary drawings will select 7 VIP Prize Winners and 10 Gems $7 Million Challenge Prize Winners. VIP Prize Winners will select one of the following trips or prizes: Las Vegas for two, Seven Wonders of the U.S. for two, New York City Sightseeing for two, South Padre Island for eight, Dallas for eight, Lake Austin for eight, and $7,000 cash.

Each Gems $7 Million Challenge Prize Winner shall receive a three-day, two-night trip for the winner and one guest to Austin, to occur during or around the summer of 2022. Each Gems $7 Million Challenge Prize Winner will participate as a finalist in the Gems $7 Million Challenge event for a chance to win a cash prize, ranging from $2,500 to $7,000,000.

In fiscal year 2020, the Texas Lottery said it set a new record with $6.704 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.684 billion for public education and veterans’ services in Texas.