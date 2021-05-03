Bill Gates, Melinda Gates decide to ‘end marriage,’ according to social media postings

HOUSTON – Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have decided to end their marriage, according to social media postings Monday.
The pair made the announcement on Twitter.
May 3, 2021
The two have been married for 27 years.
