Bill Gates, Melinda Gates decide to ‘end marriage,’ according to social media postings

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

(2005) The Good Samaritans -- Represented by Bono and Bill and Melinda Gates (pictured)
(2005) The Good Samaritans -- Represented by Bono and Bill and Melinda Gates (pictured) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have decided to end their marriage, according to social media postings Monday.

The pair made the announcement on Twitter.

The two have been married for 27 years.

