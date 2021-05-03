Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy last seen with man from Austin area

BURTON, Texas – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old boy last seen with a man Sunday.
Police said Wyatt Crowley was last seen in Burton, Texas, wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt. Officers are also looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the boy’s abduction. Investigators said Crowley was also last seen in Burton, wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy T-shirt.
#Burton, #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/AyspaybziF pic.twitter.com/DjwByGx0uI— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) May 3, 2021
The suspect is driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with a Texas license plate number 737763C.
Anyone with information regarding this abduction is urged to call the Austin Police Department.