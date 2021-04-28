Man dies in crash after vehicle falls in embankment in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle fell into an embankment in southeast Houston Tuesday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Park Place near Hartford Street.

Investigators said witnesses told them they saw the car take off from a stop sign on Park Place and the driver lost control of his vehicle. That’s when he reportedly went off the road and crashed into two light poles before falling to the embankment, police said.

Investigators said the driver was declared dead at the scene and believe speed played a role in the crash.