HFD firefighter relieved of duty after being accused of possessing child pornography

HOUSTON – A Houston Fire Department firefighter was arrested Monday while on duty for possession of child pornography and sexual performance by a child, according to the Houston Police Department.

Germain Luna-Sanchez was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the administrative investigation. Luna-Sanchez has been with the Houston Fire Department for less than two years, according to the department.

“The actions alleged in this case are not representative of the men and women of the Houston Fire Department who serve their community with honor and distinction,” said Fire Chief Peña. “I have zero tolerance for the alleged behavior. The Houston Fire Department will cooperate fully with HPD’s criminal investigation and will conduct an internal disciplinary investigation.”