Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

29-year-old woman fatally shot in possible domestic violence incident in north Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Deadly Shooting
,
Domestic Violence

HOUSTON – A 29-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that may have involved her ex in north Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said they received a 9-1-1 call saying someone had been shot at an apartment complex located on Hafer Road near Cypress Creek Parkway.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was a result of domestic violence.

The shooter has not been arrested, but investigators said they believe it was the victim’s ex.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: