29-year-old woman fatally shot in possible domestic violence incident in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 29-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that may have involved her ex in north Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said they received a 9-1-1 call saying someone had been shot at an apartment complex located on Hafer Road near Cypress Creek Parkway.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was a result of domestic violence.

The shooter has not been arrested, but investigators said they believe it was the victim’s ex.