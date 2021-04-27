Dynamic duo? Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot teaming up for new hot crackers

If you’re a fan of both Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot sauce, this is a day to celebrate.

Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot have announced they are teaming up for a new limited-edition product: Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers.

Essentially, these will be the hot versions of Goldfish crackers.

You asked, and we heard you! Introducing our NEW Goldfish @FranksRedHot crackers! In stores soon. pic.twitter.com/bNCoZNsQ9e — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) April 27, 2021

The new product will only be available for a limited time, starting in May 2021 while supplies last. Before these new hot crackers become available in stores, Goldfish is also giving its fans a chance to get their own bag through a giveaway via its Instagram story.