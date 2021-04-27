Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Dynamic duo? Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot teaming up for new hot crackers

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
food
,
Frank's RedHot
,
Goldfish
Goldfish and Frank's RedHot are teaming for limited-edition Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you’re a fan of both Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot sauce, this is a day to celebrate.

Goldfish and Frank’s RedHot have announced they are teaming up for a new limited-edition product: Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers.

Essentially, these will be the hot versions of Goldfish crackers.

The new product will only be available for a limited time, starting in May 2021 while supplies last. Before these new hot crackers become available in stores, Goldfish is also giving its fans a chance to get their own bag through a giveaway via its Instagram story.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: