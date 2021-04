Changes to the guest rooms at Houston's Four Season Hotel are seen in these images provided by the hotel.

HOUSTON – The Four Seasons Hotel in Houston has completed a remodel of guest rooms and suites that started in 2019.

The new design is aimed at creating a contemporary yet warm and welcoming feel, according to the company.

The hotel’s presidential and penthouse suites have been reconfigured to create an open and inviting layout with tailored details.

Check out these photos provided by the company.

Changes to the guest rooms at Houston's Four Season Hotel are seen in these images provided by the hotel. (Four Seasons)

