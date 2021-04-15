Man accused of kidnapping teen, locking her in Cypress storage unit for 5 days while sexually assaulting her

A handcuffed Joel Arnold is walked down a hallway after his arrest in this image released by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office on April 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – A man who investigators said kidnapped a teen girl and locked her inside a storage unit for days while sexually assaulting her has been arrested.

Joel Micah Arnold, 34, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and trafficking a child.

Investigators at the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said the 17-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual assault to the department’s human trafficking unit on April 8. Investigators said they believe that Arnold kidnapped the girl and took her to a storage facility located in the 19100 block of FM 529 in Cypress. Investigators said the girl was locked inside the unit for five days.

The girl said Arnold held her against her will with a gun, forcibly injected her with drugs and sexually assaulted her while she was held captive, according to investigators. She said Arnold eventually let her go, investigators said.

Arnold was arrested Wednesday.

Ad

Investigators said they believe there could be other victims who have been assaulted by Arnold.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the precinct’s human trafficking hotline at 832-927-1650.